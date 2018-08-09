Homes reduced, but Northumberland villagers still object

A bid to build new homes on the outskirts of a north Northumberland village remains controversial, despite a reduction in the number.

An application for five new houses near Embleton Quarry, on land north of Quarry House, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The proposed site of the new homes in Embleton.

It was first submitted earlier this year seeking permission for eight homes before being amended last month and the scheme is not popular with residents.

The original proposals sparked more than 50 objections from neighbours and there have been another six – plus a letter of support – since the updated plans were published on Friday, July 27.

Embleton resident Ruth Wilson, highlighting that the site is within the area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), said: “It shouldn’t matter that the plans have a reduction in numbers of houses, it is still an unsuitable site that will set a detrimental precedent for building in the village.”

Jill Lockett wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many houses you build, we just don’t want any more.”

But a planning statement, submitted by George F White on behalf of applicant Mr R Manners, says the site is a suitable and sustainable one and the development is appropriate.

It states: ‘As a result of the development to the west undertaken by Cussins Homes, the northern boundary of the village has received a significant extension.

‘This development will not extend this new boundary but would rather be set in from the northern boundary.

‘Further, it is proposed to keep the northern boundary as open and as sparse as possible, to prevent a hard, rigid development line, unlike the Cussins development.

‘As a result, and acknowledging the site’s location in the AONB, it is considered that the site will provide a bespoke design, with a soft approach and traditional in character to that of the wider village.

‘As such, we consider that the design and layout and the resulting development will be appropriate the sites location within the AONB, it will help provide a traditional and soft entrance into the village and will help soften approach from the north, offsetting the impact of the Cussins development.’

The application (18/00579/FUL) can be viewed and commented on at https://publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk/

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service