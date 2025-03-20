A student photographer from Bedlington has been named the monthly Young Talent winner of a global photography competition.

Demmi Havenhand, 21, received this month’s CEWE Photo Award and prize for her photo of a cocker spaniel called Ralph.

Her image, titled ‘Radiant Ralph’, aims to showcase the various unique personalities of dogs. Demmi’s photo impressed judges with its humour, charm and sharp focus, capturing Ralph’s playful expression.

The monthly prize, which includes a £100 CEWE voucher and recognition across the company’s channels, highlights Demmi’s photography skills and creative vision.

Demmi is a photography student studying at Newcastle College University Centre, combining her lifelong love for animals, and a passion for photography since the age of 16.

This is not the first time Demmi has been recognised for her animal photography, after also previously winning the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards,

Demmi said: "Knowing that my picture of Ralph won this month’s award in the world’s biggest photography competition is truly an honour – and it’s a testament to his vibrant spirit and the bond we share with our four-legged friends.

“Photography has always been a way for me to express my creativity, and I hope my work inspires others to share their own stories through their art.”

In addition to the monthly award, Demmi will automatically qualify for the chance to have her entry named as a photo of the year as part of the CEWE Photo Award.

Petra Felgen, managing director of CEWE UK, said: "We’re thrilled to present this month’s award to such a captivating and beautifully composed photograph. This photo is the perfect example of the passion and skill that make the photography community so inspiring.

“Congratulations to Demmi, and of course Ralph, on this well-deserved recognition, and we hope this inspires budding and professional photographers to share their unique perspectives and passion for photography.”

The CEWE Photo Award is an annual global photography competition that invites photographers of all levels to submit photos to showcase their work and talent. This year, the award is centred around the theme ‘our world is beautiful’.

Entries are open until May 31, with worldwide monthly winners chosen each month until the competition closes.