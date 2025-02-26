Alnwick Castle, famous for Harry Potter, named as one of the 'most iconic' locations to visit by train

Alnwick Castle has been named on a list of the most film iconic locations that are accessible to visit by train.

Train travel experts, TrainSplit highlighted the Northumberland castle for its feature as Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), giving specific mention to the famous broomstick lesson scene.

However, this wasn’t the castle’s only TV or film feature, having also been on Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, Downton Abbey and Countryfile.

TrainSplit encouraged passengers to book to have a broomstick lesson at the castle, explore the grounds and garden and combine their trip with a visit to the Northumberland coastline.

Alnwick Castle.

Although Alnwick is not directly accessible by train, it is noted for travellers to be a short bus ride from Alnmouth Station.

Among North East locations, Durham also gets a mention for its Harry Potter feature. Other locations included on the list are Barry Island from BBC’s Gavin and Stacey, and Gloucester Cathedral.

