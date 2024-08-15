A-Levels: Exam results joy for Dame Allan's head girl and boy from Northumberland
Imogen Golding-Douglass and Ben Patrick were part of a high-achieving cohort at Dame Allan’s Schools, where an impressive 20.4 per cent of all A-Level exams taken by Year 13 students resulted in the top A* grade.
This marks the Newcastle school’s strongest performance at top grade level in non-pandemic years.
Imogen, from Bedlington, achieved A* grades in English Literature, French and History, alongside an A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), and will remain in the region to read Law at Durham University.
Ben, from Ponteland, scored top grades in History, Maths and Politics, and was also awarded an A* in the EPQ. He will study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).
Ben, 18, who founded Dame Allan’s Economics Society, said: “I’m delighted with my results – I was quietly confident but I did spend the last few days nervously pacing up and down!”
Ben said the school had been instrumental in nurturing his interest in politics. He added: “Dame Allan’s regularly organises talks with MPs, journalists and other experts from across the political spectrum. The small class sizes ensured that everyone’s voice was heard, allowing us to engage in meaningful debates on important issues. This environment has been invaluable in helping me develop my own political thoughts."
Imogen, 19, who joined Dame Allan’s Junior School in Year 5, has made significant contributions to the school community as the Chief Archivist and by founding its Model United Nations club.
She said: “I couldn’t be happier and prouder; it’s a lovely end to Dame Allan’s for me. I’ve had the most incredible time at school and being Head Girl - representing the school I love - was the cherry on the cake for me.”
Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “We are incredibly proud of Ben and Imogen. Their hard work, leadership and dedication have not only resulted in these outstanding academic achievements but have also made a lasting, positive impact on the entire Dame Allan’s community. "
