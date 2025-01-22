A Journey of Hope: How a photographer found 'peace and solace' capturing Northumberland landscapes

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:19 BST
A Journey of Hope showcases an artist’s struggles with mental health and PTSD through Northumberland and North East landscape photography.

Helen Rowlands, owner of Madfencer Photography, grew up in Guernsey where she experienced a traumatic childhood before leaving and making the North East her adopted home.

In 2017, Helen was diagnosed with PTSD, and three years later she hit rock bottom after losing her hair due to alopecia. Later that year she found her passion for photographing her favourite North East landscapes which became a therapeutic outlet for her.

In 2021, Helen won a Northern photography prize and later that year was shortlisted for the main photography prize and also an international competition.

Bamburgh photographed by Helen Rowlands, to be on display at her exhibition.Bamburgh photographed by Helen Rowlands, to be on display at her exhibition.
Bamburgh photographed by Helen Rowlands, to be on display at her exhibition.

Her exhibition, A Journey of Hope, is now featured in The People’s Theatre, Newcastle including a selection on 25 photographs – the majority of which were taken of iconic Northumbrian landscapes.

Helen said: "In 2020, I started something which changed my life, took me from nearly ending it, to finding joy in unexpected moments. That 'something' was photography

"Photography has helped me so much in my recovery and helped me to find peace and solace in the world around me. Losing myself in the landscape, and the process of taking a photograph calms me.

She expanded: "I have a desk-based job and I wouldn't have visited, or even known about half the locations I've been to had it not been for photography."

The exhibition will be on display at the theatre until March 14 and is available to see during box-office hours.

