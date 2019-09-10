The Tour of Britain

13 pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Bamburgh and Seahouses

The majestic Bamburgh Castle was a magnet for photographers as the Tour of Britain swept through.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 10:20

The 114-mile stage 3, from Berwick to Newcastle, also passed through Seahouses where an Eisberg spring finish was held next to Seafield Caravan Park.

Lots of shops had decorated their windows for the occasion, while red and yellow painted bikes sprung up around both villages and an impressive painted bicycle was marked out on Bamburgh Castle Green.

Related: 23 pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Alnwick

1. The Tour of Britain passes Bamburgh Castle

The Tour of Britain passes Bamburgh Castle.

Photo: CREST PHOTOGRAPHY 07889532545

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bamburgh Castle staff give the Tour of Britain a warm Northumbrian welcome

Bamburgh Castle staff give the Tour of Britain a warm Northumbrian welcome.

Photo: CREST PHOTOGRAPHY 07889532545

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Tour of Britain passes Bamburgh Castle

The Tour of Britain passes Bamburgh Castle.

Photo: CREST PHOTOGRAPHY 07889532545

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bamburgh Bike .jpg

Picture by Jamie Dobson.

Photo: A bicycle was painted on the Bamburgh Castle Green to welcome the Tour of Britain

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3