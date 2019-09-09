23 pictures from the Tour of Britain's visit to Alnwick
Hundreds of people watched the OVO Energy Tour of Britain pass through the historic town of Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 17:11
Crowds congregated around Bondgate Within, Narrowgate and Alnwick Castle to see some of the world’s top cyclists speed past.
Lots of shops had decorated their windows for the occasion, while red and yellow painted bikes sprung up around the town.
Mayor of Alnwick Lynda Wearn said: “It’s been a fantastic day and a fantastic spectacle. We’ve had a great crowd, a great atmosphere and it can only be good for the town to welcome such a race.”
Check out these pictures from the event in Alnwick.