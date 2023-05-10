News you can trust since 1854
Seahouses makes Tripadvisor index of the UK’s most in-demand travel destinations

Seahouses has retained its place among the UK’s most in-demand travel destinations

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:11 BST
Seahouses is one of Tripadvisor's top trending destinations for the summer.Seahouses is one of Tripadvisor's top trending destinations for the summer.
The coastal hotspot featured in Tripadvisor’s spring travel index of fastest growing destinations earlier this year and now makes its summer top 10.

It takes eighth spot in the index which uses a combination of demand and sentiment data to reveal Brits’ attitudes to travel over the next three months - and where they’re heading off to.

Tripadvisor research indicates that 81% of Brits are planning holidays between June and August.

Over a third (37%) will take both international and domestic trips, while a similar number (32%) will only travel abroad. The remainder (31%) will holiday exclusively in the UK.

Affordability is the most important factor for Brits planning trips.

Top 10:

1 Bembridge (Isle of Wight)

2 Ventnor (Isle of Wight)

3 Llangollen (North Wales)

4 Balmaha (Stirling)

5 Salcombe (Devon)

6 Hayling Island (Hampshire)

7 Banavie (Scottish Highlands)

8 Seahouses (Northumberland)

9 Hayle (Cornwall)

10 Looe (Cornwall)

