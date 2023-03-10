Seahouses named top trending travel destination for spring by Tripadvisor
Seahouses has been named one of the UK’s most in-demand travel destinations this spring.
It takes sixth spot in Tripadvisor’s fastest growing domestic destinations list in its first Seasonal Travel Index of 2023.
The index uses a combination of demand and sentiment data to reveal Brits’ attitudes to travel over the next three months - and where they’re heading off to.
Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor, said: “Consumer appetite for travel remains strong as we head into the spring months in the northern hemisphere.”
The Lake District continues to be a hot spot for domestic British holidaymakers, with almost half of the Top 10 fastest growing domestic destinations located there - including Gosforth which takes the number one spot.
Top 10: 1 Gosforth (Lake District); 2 Ingoldmells (Lincolnshire); 3 Borrowdale (Lake District); 4 St Peter Port (Guernsey); 5 Bowness-on-Windermere (Lake District); 6 Seahouses, (Northumberland); 7 Douglas (Isle of Man); 8 Keswick (Lake District); 9 Bridlington (Yorkshire) 10. Skipton (Yorkshire).