It takes sixth spot in Tripadvisor’s fastest growing domestic destinations list in its first Seasonal Travel Index of 2023.

The index uses a combination of demand and sentiment data to reveal Brits’ attitudes to travel over the next three months - and where they’re heading off to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor, said: “Consumer appetite for travel remains strong as we head into the spring months in the northern hemisphere.”

Seahouses harbour.

The Lake District continues to be a hot spot for domestic British holidaymakers, with almost half of the Top 10 fastest growing domestic destinations located there - including Gosforth which takes the number one spot.