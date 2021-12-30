Northumberland seaside village among most popular UK destinations to visit in 2022
Beadnell can expect a big influx of tourists in 2022, new data suggests.
The seaside village has been named among the most sought-after staycation spots to visit in 2022 by Sykes Holiday Cottages.
With its beautiful sheltered beach, an array of watersports and a selection of highly-rated foodie spots close by it is perhaps not a surprise.
The ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle can be seen around the sweep of the bay to the south, while Seahouses – the gateway to the Farne Islands - is a short distance to the north.
Sykes, which rents out over 20,000 holiday homes throughout the UK, used its booking data to compile a top 10.
Beadnell comes in sixth, with Whitby, Scarborough, and Crantock in Cornwall taking the top three spots.
The seaside towns of Llandudno and Benllech in North Wales rank the fourth and fifth most popular UK holiday destinations, respectively.
Bowness-On-Windermere (Cumbria), Newquay (Cornwall), Filey (North Yorkshire) and Trearddur (Isle of Anglesey) complete the top 10.