Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matfen Hall, near Stamfordham, is ranked as one of the top 100 best places to stay in the UK by The Times.

The publisher’s experts visited hundreds of properties across the UK to compile the prestigious guide, looking out for ‘interesting openings and news of established hotels reinventing themselves’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matfen Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide referenced that Matfen Hall “included a Game of Thrones-style Great Hall with a staircase built for sword fights.”

The historic Great Hall has recently undergone a meticulous restoration, part of a multi-million pound investment programme following Walwick Estate Group’s takeover of Matfen Hall in 2020.