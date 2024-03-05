Matfen Hall in Northumberland named by The Times as one of the best places to stay in the UK
Matfen Hall, near Stamfordham, is ranked as one of the top 100 best places to stay in the UK by The Times.
The publisher’s experts visited hundreds of properties across the UK to compile the prestigious guide, looking out for ‘interesting openings and news of established hotels reinventing themselves’.
The guide referenced that Matfen Hall “included a Game of Thrones-style Great Hall with a staircase built for sword fights.”
The historic Great Hall has recently undergone a meticulous restoration, part of a multi-million pound investment programme following Walwick Estate Group’s takeover of Matfen Hall in 2020.
Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O’Donnell, said: “This recognition is testimony to the team and the ongoing investment into this magnificent hotel. We are very pleased to see Matfen Hall so prominently placed in this prestigious guide.”