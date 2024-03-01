Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tempus, in the grounds of the Charlton Hall Estate, near Alnwick, is ranked as one of the top 100 best places to stay in the UK by The Times.

The hotel is part of The Doxford Group, which converted 18th century farm buildings into a 32-bedroom hotel.

On reviewing The Tempus, Lucy Perrin’s recommendation states: “Northumberland delivers unbeatable coastline: swathes of crowd-free, dune-backed beaches crowned by castles. Staying at the Tempus, which opened last May, puts guests in striking distance of those magnificent sandy stretches as well as a ten-minute drive from the market town of Alnwick.

The Tempus on the Charlton Hall estate, near Alnwick.

“The former farm’s set of 18th-century honey-coloured stone barns and outbuildings have been turned into 32 surprising bedrooms where you might find leopard-print tub chairs, fantastical House of Hackney wallpaper and bathrooms with gold-plated pelicans on the walls. The bar, festooned with disco balls, is inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and will leave you with a grin as wide as the Cheshire Cat’s.”

Richard Shell, founder of The Doxford Group says: “Receiving the news that The Tempus has been recognised as one of the top 100 places to stay in the UK by travel writers from The Times is an absolutely huge accolade to carry in our first year since launch.

“When we came up with the idea for The Tempus, we had an ambitious vision, but to see us recognised amongst some of the best in the country, and within 10 months of opening, is incredible, and a real testament to our team for bringing our ambitious vision to life.”

He added: “From a personal point of view, to see The Tempus listed alongside classic hotels such as Babington House and Cliveden House in the “most romantic category” is a proud moment and is a huge testament to the quality and the experience of a stay at The Tempus.