A former NHS worker is opening a crystal and jewellery shop in Alnwick after she discovered her passion for the stones and their healing properties during lockdown.

Offering a range of crystals said to hold unique energies, bespoke jewellery, a ‘crystal library’ and bracelet making workshops, the shop aims to fill a unique gap in the market.

Owner Susan Zahra-Hall explained how the concept came to be: “I was living in London when lockdown came, I had to shield because of complicated medical issues for several months not knowing what to do with myself, and one day I came across a crystal website.

“I taught myself to make crystal bead bracelets and earrings, and once I had thousands, I discovered the other kinds of crystals and began learning about the metaphysical side of things and how they can support you emotionally.

"Lockdown and isolating can be an emotional time, so I started to look for things to support me and I found crystals.”

She elaborated on her decision to make her passion a career: “We retired to Northumberland, and I've spent a lot of time thinking about how I’m going to do this.

"It’s a great risk opening a shop in this day and age but I felt like it was the right thing to do for me – they say if you do something that you love then you never work a day in your life.”

Razzle Dazzle Jewels will open in independent business site, The Bonny Hoose Collective on January 25th, which Susan says has special significance.

She explained: “Our solar system’s main planets are all in alignment on the 25th and so it’s a really good time to start a new product and gives you the courage to do something and for that to then succeed.

“One of the biggest things for me is the interaction with people, having enthusiasm and meeting like-minded people – the shop Isn’t just about selling crystals, I do a lot of other fun stuff.

“What I’m compiling is a little mini library of crystal bibles which are really famous in the crystal world and have lots of information. I'm always learning and I never protest to know it all by any stretch of imagination.”

To find out more visit the Razzle Dazzle Jewels Facebook page.