That's nuts: Curious squirrels baffled by camera and scope

Thankfully, Ian Glendinning had a second one handy and managed to capture these stunning shots in the Coquet Valley.

The retired police officer (63), who is doing post graduate research for a Masters in environmental science, started to study two family groups of red squirrels in May, and has been documenting their behaviour and interactions with photos and video.

He said: “I started to put objects into the areas where they were burying food. I found that they were so inquisitive they came to look and examine anything I put down, so I turned this behaviour into photo opportunities. Northumberland is one of the few strongholds left in England where there are populations of red squirrels."

Here are a dozen of his fantastic photographs which show some of the county’s most elusive residents in a way you've never seen them before...

1. What's this in my meadow? An inquisitive squirrel tries to figure out if the camera is a friend, foe or edible!

2. Is that me? A squirrel sees his own reflection in the camera lens.

3. Scoping out the area A squirrel follows the line of sight of a scope.

4. I'm getting the hang of this now... A squirrel gets to grips with the camera tripod.