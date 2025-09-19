Northumberland hidden gem named peaceful alternative as Bamburgh ranks in UK’s happiest holiday spots
Holidaycottages.co.uk’s ‘Happiest Places’ campaign took a closer look at the destinations that bring UK staycationers the most joy.
But, the company is now sharing the quieter alternatives to the top 5, for those looking to secure a last minute booking and avoid the crowds.
In fifth place on the happiest places list was Northumberland coastal hotspot, Bamburgh. Just down the coast though, Warkworth offers the same fairy-tale feel but with fewer visitors.
Like Bamburgh, it boasts an imposing medieval castle with sweeping views, but instead of a clifftop perch, Warkworth’s fortress rises above a peaceful loop of the River Coquet.
Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “Although everyone’s happy place is different, we wanted to explore some of the shared moments of happiness experienced across the UK, in the hope of inspiring more travellers to discover their own."