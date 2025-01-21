Macmillan are offering a discount on January sign-ups for Northumberland coast fundraising hikes
This year is the 10th anniversary of the Macmillan Mighty Hikes which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer.
Mighty Hikes are a series of half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.
Two events will take place across the Northumberland coast on September 13 and 14, with a scenic route starting at Alnwick Castle before walking along various beaches and fishing village, finishing at the historic Bamburgh Castle.
Those who sign up in January are eligible for a 25% discount on registration fees with the code NEWYEARS25.
Helen Hancock, Mighty Hike team manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “We’re incredibly grateful to all our incredible supporters who took on the challenge of hiking a full or half marathon Macmillan Mighty Hike last year.
"Every penny raised helps us go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.
“We can’t wait to return to some of the most beautiful locations across of the UK to put one foot in front of the other for people living with cancer, and we’d love to see as many people there as possible.”
Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million, and all money raised will help the charity to continue to support people living with cancer.
