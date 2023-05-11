Lindisfarne Festival named the most affordable music festival in the UK
With everyone feeling the pinch due to the cost of living crisis, a new study has revealed the festivals with the best value tickets.
The research from Get Licensed analysed data on UK festivals including looking at the size of the line-up, the ticket price for 2023 and the price difference over the last five years.
They found that Lindisfarne Festival is the most affordable overall considering its cheap weekend ticket cost of £108 and small price increase over the last five years of just 3%. It also had one of the cheapest cost per artists of £1.42.
Manchester's famous Parklife came in second with a ticket price of £130 and a slight reduction in ticket price of 1% since 2015.
In third place was Wychwood Music Festival where a full weekend ticket price has remained the same since 2015, coming in at £129.50.
Primal Scream will top the bill at this year’s Lindisfarne Festival from August 31 to September 3.