The research from Get Licensed analysed data on UK festivals including looking at the size of the line-up, the ticket price for 2023 and the price difference over the last five years.

They found that Lindisfarne Festival is the most affordable overall considering its cheap weekend ticket cost of £108 and small price increase over the last five years of just 3%. It also had one of the cheapest cost per artists of £1.42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester's famous Parklife came in second with a ticket price of £130 and a slight reduction in ticket price of 1% since 2015.

Lindisfarne Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

In third place was Wychwood Music Festival where a full weekend ticket price has remained the same since 2015, coming in at £129.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad