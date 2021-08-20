Dunstanburgh and Warkworth named among the UK's most beautiful walks
Dunstanburgh Castle has been named the 18th most beautiful walk in the UK, with Warkworth beach coming in 41st.
A study by the outdoor experts at Millets looked at Tripadvisor reviews which include the words “beautiful”, “pretty” and “picturesque” to reveal the most beautiful walks in Britain.
Kielder Water and Forest is ranked 30th.
The top 20:
1 Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh
2 Giant's Causeway, County Antrim
3 Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol
4 Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, North Yorkshire
5 Fairy Pools, Skye
6 Bradgate Park, Leicestershire
7 The Lizard, Cornwall
8 Dovedale, Peak District
9 Rhossili Bay, Gower
10 The Needles, Isle of Wight
11 Richmond Park, London
12 White Cliffs of Dover, Kent
13 Snowdon, Snowdonia
14 Wells-next-the-Sea beach, Norfolk
15 Camber Sands, East Sussex
16 Buttermere, Lake District
17 Ben Nevis, Grampian Mountains
18 Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland
19 Cannock Chase, Staffordshire
20 Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters, South Downs
Kiera Baxter, Millets marketing executive, said: “Wherever you choose to walk, it is essential that you do so responsibly in order to maintain the route’s beauty. We recommend avoiding car journeys where possible, stick to public footpaths and ensure you leave no trace of being there, taking all litter away with you.
“It’s also essential to prepare appropriately for every walk you embark on. Plan your route prior to setting off, pack plenty of water and snacks to keep you energised throughout the day and wear sensible, weather-appropriate footwear and clothing for the route.”
You can view the full research here: https://www.millets.co.uk/blog/britains-most-beautiful-walks