Dunstanburgh Castle, which can be reached from Embleton or Craster, is ranked the 18th best walk in the UK.

A study by the outdoor experts at Millets looked at Tripadvisor reviews which include the words “beautiful”, “pretty” and “picturesque” to reveal the most beautiful walks in Britain.

Kielder Water and Forest is ranked 30th.

The top 20:

1 Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

2 Giant's Causeway, County Antrim

3 Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

4 Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, North Yorkshire

5 Fairy Pools, Skye

6 Bradgate Park, Leicestershire

7 The Lizard, Cornwall

8 Dovedale, Peak District

9 Rhossili Bay, Gower

10 The Needles, Isle of Wight

11 Richmond Park, London

12 White Cliffs of Dover, Kent

13 Snowdon, Snowdonia

14 Wells-next-the-Sea beach, Norfolk

15 Camber Sands, East Sussex

16 Buttermere, Lake District

17 Ben Nevis, Grampian Mountains

18 Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland

19 Cannock Chase, Staffordshire

20 Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters, South Downs

Kiera Baxter, Millets marketing executive, said: “Wherever you choose to walk, it is essential that you do so responsibly in order to maintain the route’s beauty. We recommend avoiding car journeys where possible, stick to public footpaths and ensure you leave no trace of being there, taking all litter away with you.

“It’s also essential to prepare appropriately for every walk you embark on. Plan your route prior to setting off, pack plenty of water and snacks to keep you energised throughout the day and wear sensible, weather-appropriate footwear and clothing for the route.”

You can view the full research here: https://www.millets.co.uk/blog/britains-most-beautiful-walks