The dog-friendly holiday lettings company has collated the six best dog-friendly beaches around the country.

And Alnmouth makes the list alongside Rhossili Bay Beach, Swansea; Luskentyre, Isle of Harris; Porthmeor Beach, Cornwall; Kingsgate Bay, Kent; and Holkham, Norfolk.

On Alnmouth, it says: ‘Alnmouth is perfect for the days where all you want is a calm walk with your pooch. A wide sandy beach, Alnmouth sits within one of Northumberland’s areas of outstanding natural beauty, and there’s plenty of room for your four-legged friends to explore new sights and smells. The beach is in close proximity to the quaint village of Alnmouth, and with access allowed for dogs year-round, the perfect place for a day trip!’

A lone walker on Alnmouth beach. Picture by Jane Coltman

The company has also given some top tips to bear in mind if you are travelling to the beach with your dog:

Always remember to bring water and food for your dog. On a hot summer day your dog will spend a lot of energy and therefore will need food and water to keep its energy levels stable

Never leave your dog alone, especially in a hot car. Leaving your dog alone also increases the risk of dog-napping, so bringing your pooch with you is always the safest option!

Go on walks during the mornings and evenings, as these are the safest times during a hot day to let your dog get some exercise. Choosing to do this during mid-day can cause your pooch to overheat on a warm day.

Keep track of the tides and currents in the area you’re walking; the currents love to hide in plain sight, and we don’t want any pooches, or humans, to be lost in the waves.

Check that the beach is dog friendly.

Shannon Keary, digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, says: “Dog-friendly beaches are important to maintain our dogs’ wellbeing.

"Our pooches should be able to roam and explore, and beaches are the perfect place for them have tonnes of fun and explore new sights and smells. We wanted to collate the best beaches to help you find the best spots for you and your pooch for your next staycation or day trip!”

To read about more dog-friendly beaches, visit Canine Cottages’ blog here: Woof-tastic dog-friendly beaches.