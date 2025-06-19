Beadnell Bay named among UK’s best summer solstice camping spots for sunrise and sunset views

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST
A Northumberland beauty spot has made a list of best places to camp and visit for summer solstice.

The Camping and Caravanning Club has revealed its best sites to enjoy sunrises, sunsets and other astronomical extravaganzas ahead of the the longest day of the year.

In second place is Beadnell Bay, Northumberland. With several castle ruins abound on this stretch of coastline, Bamburgh Castle in particular offers a brilliant sunset view.

Madeleine Birch, public relations and events manager at the Club, said: “We hope campers are inspired to get out and explore our top sunset spots this summer.

Beadnell Bay.placeholder image
Beadnell Bay.

“These are perfect places to tie in with solstice celebrations and are also ideal stop-offs for anyone wanting to take in any of the other amazing astronomical events taking place over the next couple of months.”

Other locations included: Neist Point and Old Man of Storr, the Lake District, South Downs National Park, and Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

