A scenic Northumberland seaside village has been voted one of the UK’s top five happiest places.

Holidaycottages.co.uk recently surveyed 12k people across the UK to reveal the towns and villages they would consider their ‘happy place’.

The data comes as part of the company’s 2025 ‘Happiest Places’ campaign which takes a closer look at the activities and destinations that bring UK staycationers the most joy.

The stunning coastal town of Bamburgh in Northumberland was voted as the fifth happiest place with 140 votes.

Perched on rugged Northumberland coast, Bamburgh is a seaside gem where history and nature collide, with the striking Bamburgh Castle overlooking the sandy beach.

Bamburgh followed St Ives, Keswick, Whitby and Tenby – crowned the nations five favourites.

Sarah Pring, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “Although everyone’s happy place is different, we wanted to explore some of the shared moments of happiness experienced across the UK, in the hope of inspiring more travellers to discover their own.”