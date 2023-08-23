The new section connects Bamburgh with Berwick and on to the Scottish border and completes a 245-mile long continuous path all the way from Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

It is the latest part of the 2,700 mile national trail to be opened and creates the longest section open to the public so far.

A view of Lindisfarne Castle. Picture: Bruce Cutts/Natural England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the improvements to the Northumberland coast path are better signage and easier access.

Christine Venus, Natural England area manager for the North East, said: “Today’s new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people all over the country easy access to our spectacular local coastlines.

"Visitors can explore the stunning Northumberland coastline famed for its quiet sandy beaches and take in historic gems including Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island Priory.

“This national asset will also benefit the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors past the many businesses on this route, to shop, for refreshments and to stay.”

Walkers on a north Northumberland beach. Picture: Bruce Cutts/Natural England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route along Northumberland's coast is known for its stunning beaches, often backed by rolling dunes, internationally important inter-tidal mudflats and geological diversity.

The easy-to-follow walking trail connects with the existing open trail at Bamburgh and passes through Budle Bay, Holy Island and Berwick before reaching Scotland at Marshall Meadows.

Natural England has worked in partnership with local authorities around the English coast as it aims to get the route fully walkable by the end of 2024.

Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership and Historic England were some of the key stakeholders locally.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: "This path is a great news for residents who walk our superb coastline and will also open up opportunities for new visitors who want to explore the wonderful assets we have in our county.