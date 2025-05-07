The banking hub is located at the former Northumberland Gazette office in Alnwick.

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, has opened a temporary home for the banking hub in Alnwick.

Customers of all major banks can visit the hub at 32 Bondgate Without any weekday between 9am and 5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

These are: Monday - NatWest; Tuesday - Lloyds; Wednesday – Halifax; Thursday – Santander; Friday – Barclays.

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch.

Lloyds and Halifax, next to each other on Bondate Within, are due to close on May 15. Barclays closed its Alnwick branch in 2023.

While the hub in the former Northumberland Gazette offices is up and running, Cash Access UK can confirm it is currently working to secure a long term home for the banking hub which will offer the same services. Local residents can check for updates on its website.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m happy to announce that we have opened the new banking hub in Alnwick, giving local residents access to cash and in-person banking services.

"The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”

A banking hub has also opened in Amble at the Dovecote Centre, also on a temporary basis.

Community banker services are available as follows: Monday – Lloyds; Tuesday – NatWest; Wednesday – Barclays; Thursday – Halifax; Friday – TSB.

Banking hubs are a collaborative industry initiative, set up in response to bank branch closures on high streets across the country.

Instead of one bank owning a branch, the responsibility is shared between the banks. This means that they can share the running costs and all operate in one convenient location.

If you would like to know more about the banking hubs please contact: [email protected]