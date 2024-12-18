Plans for a new housing development in Amble have been given the green light.

Persimmon Homes has received planning permission to build 166 homes on a greenfield site north west of Hauxley Moor House on the A1068 from Radcliffe to Amble.

The proposed development will comprise one one-bed, six two-bed, 78 three-bed, 60 four-bed and 21 five-bed properties.

Of these, one one-bed, two two-bed and 22 three-bed properties will be ‘affordable’ units; eight of these will be to rent and 17 will be for sale.

There will be three different character areas, including village-style and more traditional-style dwellings.

Outline permission was granted in 2017 and an outline planning application for the dwellings with all matters reserved except for access at land was approved in May 2021.

The latest reserved matters application, originally submitted in late 2023, was approved by the planning department at Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.

It includes a planning condition where the developer pays £435,600 towards education, £112,500 towards healthcare, £130,000 towards sports facilities and £99,600 towards the council’s ecology coastal mitigation service.

The developer has also made highway safety amendments following initial objections.

Planning permission was also recently granted for another housing development for 500 dwellings on land to the west of the site.

Senior planning officer James Hudson reported: “In terms of the housing mix of dwellings whilst there is a high proportion of four and five bedrooms, despite the countywide needs for this type being minimal, the proposal would still be providing a high proportion of three-beds that would be contributing towards the county's identified predominant needs. It is therefore considered the housing mix is acceptable in this instance.

"The design of these are all acceptable and the variety in design will also help to create a diverse and interesting streetscape that adds interest and character to the street scenes. The scale of these, being mainly two stories in height, is also similar to existing properties in the vicinity.

"Overall, the house types are considered to be generally acceptable in terms of their design and detailing and would not have any detrimental impact upon the visual amenity and character of the area.”