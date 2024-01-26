Sale asking price for The Three Horseshoes pub near Cramlington reduced
The Three Horseshoes, located just off the A189 near Cramlington, has had its asking price reduced to £495,000.
Current owners Richard and Patricia Cavner have had it for nearly 30 years, operating it themselves prior to the most recent tenant of several years, but have decided to retire.
The pub, which is currently closed, features a large outdoor dining area and children’s playground on its 0.75 acre site, in addition to its indoor bar and seating area.
David Cash, regional director at the agency handling the sale Christie & Co, said: “The owners have had interest from multiple local would-be tenants looking to take on a lease, but their intention is to sell the freehold.
“This could be an opportunity for an investor to further engage with prospective tenants.
“In turnkey condition, the pub could reopen immediately and benefit from all of the goodwill created and maintained over the past years.”
While it was open, the pub was known for its Sunday lunch offering, and was popular with real ale drinkers.
Owners Richard and Patricia said: “The Shoes is incredibly well known locally and has always had an excellent reputation.
“We thoroughly enjoyed running it ourselves all those years ago but, now in our seventies, we do not want to do that now.
“It will be a great purchase for somebody and we hope whoever buys it enjoys owning it as much as we have.”