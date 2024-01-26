Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Three Horseshoes, located just off the A189 near Cramlington, has had its asking price reduced to £495,000.

Current owners Richard and Patricia Cavner have had it for nearly 30 years, operating it themselves prior to the most recent tenant of several years, but have decided to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub, which is currently closed, features a large outdoor dining area and children’s playground on its 0.75 acre site, in addition to its indoor bar and seating area.

The price of The Three Horseshoes has been reduced. (Photo by Christie & Co)

David Cash, regional director at the agency handling the sale Christie & Co, said: “The owners have had interest from multiple local would-be tenants looking to take on a lease, but their intention is to sell the freehold.

“This could be an opportunity for an investor to further engage with prospective tenants.

“In turnkey condition, the pub could reopen immediately and benefit from all of the goodwill created and maintained over the past years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it was open, the pub was known for its Sunday lunch offering, and was popular with real ale drinkers.

Owners Richard and Patricia said: “The Shoes is incredibly well known locally and has always had an excellent reputation.

“We thoroughly enjoyed running it ourselves all those years ago but, now in our seventies, we do not want to do that now.