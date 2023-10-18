Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard and Patricia Cavner have owned the pub for nearly 30 years, having run it themselves prior to leasing it to the pub’s current management several years ago, but have decided to move on.

The pub, located between Blyth and Cramlington, is for sale freehold with an asking price of £595,000.

Real estate agency Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, has confirmed the pub will remain open until new owners are found.

The Three Horseshoes pub is up for sale. (Photo by Christie & Co)

In a statement, Richard and Patricia said: “The Shoes is incredibly well known locally and has always had an excellent reputation.

“We thoroughly enjoyed running it ourselves all those years ago but, in our seventies, we do not want to do that now.

“It will be a great purchase for somebody and we hope whoever buys it enjoys owning it as much as we have.”

The pub has a large outdoor dining area and children’s playground on its 0.75 acre site, in addition to its indoor bar and seating area.

The pub serves food as well, including a Sunday roast. (Photo by Christie & Co)

Christie & Co regional director David Cash said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a thriving village pub business.

“There is appetite from a number of local operators looking to take a lease, but the landlords are reluctant to sign, in case a buyer wants vacant possession, or to run it themselves.

“The site would therefore appeal to an array of buyers, from owner-operators, regional multi-operators, or investors.