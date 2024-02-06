Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant Pine, at East Wallhouses, also retained its Green Michelin Star for the third year in a row.

Chefs Cal Byerley and Ian Waller said: "We can’t describe how mad it’s been since we opened the restaurant. To retain our Michelin Star and Michel Green Star is amazing, and just goes to show what hard work and dedication to what you do day in, day out can really achieve.

"Here’s to every single member of the Pine team - thanks for your hard work and effort! We couldn’t do what we do without you and while we are at it let’s not forget a big thanks to the farmers, growers and producers we work with too. They’re a really big part of what we are about.”

Cal Byerley, Sian Byerley (seated), Ian Waller and Vanessa Stoltz. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography

Co-owner Siân Byerley, added: "Every single one of us in the team has worked incredibly hard since being presented with our Star in 2022, and the fact that we’ve been lucky enough to retain both our Green star and our Star shows that they still are.

“The North East dining scene is just getting better and better and as a region we’re fortunate to have some incredibly talented and passionate people who are pushing the boundaries, people who believe in what they’re doing and aren’t afraid to show what they’re about and that makes us all incredibly proud to be working in this emerging food destination.”

The Michelin Guide review of Restaurant Pine states: “The open kitchen takes centre stage at Cal and Sian Byerley’s rustic restaurant, where they’re all about showcasing Northumbrian ingredients.

“Cal knows the local area intimately and, as well as plucking fresh ingredients from their kitchen garden, leads his team on foraging missions and seeks out small independent producers.

Cal Byerley and Ian Waller. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography

“He and the chefs use this produce skilfully, in dishes which are full of colour and really pack a punch. The wine flight – including several English wines – is worth going for, and they also make their own juices, tonics and teas.”

Pine also recently topped SquareMeal’s top 100, the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants.