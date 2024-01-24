Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pine at East Wallhouses tops SquareMeal’s top 100, the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants.

Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the UK Top 100 Restaurants list is billed as a true reflection of Britain’s beautifully varied dining scene.

Pine, which delivers an exceptional culinary odyssey in a renovated barn, is praised for precision cooking and its laid back environment.

The Pine team. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography

The restaurant is run by Cal Byerley and wife and front-of-house manager Sian, as well as head chef Ian Waller and his partner and head sommelier Vanessa Stoltz.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be recognised as the best restaurant in the UK by SquareMeal,” said Cal and Sian.

“This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and talent of our exceptional team, whose passion and commitment to excellence has brought us to this incredible accomplishment.”

SquareMeal’s restaurants editor, Pete Dreyer, added: “In Pine we have a true trailblazer leading from top spot. The team sticks resolutely to sustainable principles, but is constantly striving to produce unique and exceptional dishes.

“Adventurous, entertaining, and absolutely impossible to pigeon hole, Pine is unquestionably one of the very best restaurants in the country.

"As always we're so grateful to everyone who works in hospitality, and we're forever in awe of the passion and love that goes into restaurants up and down the country. A huge thank you also to the thousands upon thousands who voted.”

Hjem in Wall is 33rd on the list.