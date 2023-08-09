News you can trust since 1854
Popular Morpeth restaurant Novo closes permanently

Novo, a popular restaurant in Morpeth, has confirmed it will close permanently.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

The restaurant, located near Morpeth Bus Station, confirmed to the Northumberland Gazette that it would not be opening tonight (Wednesday, August 9) or in future.

Novo describes itself as “a modern market town brasserie offering warm hospitality, in comfortable and contemporary surroundings,” and has a 4.7 star rating on Google from 215 reviews.

It was taken over by new ownership earlier this year.

