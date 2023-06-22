Novo on Wellway, which re-opened a few weeks ago after it was closed for two weeks for maintenance work, is now being led by David Whitehead and his team after an agreement was reached with the previous ownership.

New menus and bringing back popular features have gone down very well with customers, there is a focus on providing a high-quality bistro/brasserie style of food that people will keep coming back to eat and the team has improved the café offering at the venue.

Mr Whitehead said: “We really liked what had been done previously by Greg Lake and his team, including the lovely building itself and the style of food.

“It’s in a good spot for people watching and includes an outdoor terrace, so it ticked all the boxes and we are delighted to add Novo to our portfolio that includes The Jolly Fisherman in Craster, The Woodmans Arms in Whickham (Gateshead) and Rosie’s Bar in Newcastle.

“We felt it was important to bring back the brunch menu and the ‘cocktail lounge’ area downstairs. As well as the new brunch menu, we have new lunch and evening menus and we have made the lunch menu more accessible to people who want lighter bites.

“The changes have been very well received. We have also brought the food up to another level and this has been noticed by our customers.

