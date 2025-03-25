TV presenter Si King will officially open Bamburgh Walled Garden by planting a pear tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be joined by children from Seahouses Primary School who will plant a time capsule in the Sensory Garden, along with instructions for it to be opened in 2125.

Inside will be items representing the garden’s opening - including photos, letters and mementos of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed a pear tree was once planted by Dorothy Forster when a garden was first laid on the site in the 1600s by Bamburgh Castle Estate. The Forster family were Bamburgh Castle’s first private owners after James 1.

Over 30 native trees have been planted around the site along with hundreds of plants and bulbs by garden designers Natasha and Alex McEwan.

As well as paying homage to Dorothy’s legacy and the garden’s beginnings, the planting of a pear tree by Si is a tribute to the late Dave Myers, the other half of the pair who together were the Hairy Bikers television phenomenon and national treasures.

The Hairy Bikers were regular visitors to Bamburgh and the Northumberland coast both to film and for pleasure.

Bamburgh Walled Garden remains privately owned and operated by Bamburgh Castle Estate, which includes the village’s famous fortress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong said: “The opening of Bamburgh Walled Garden is one of the most significant modern chapters in the Estate’s history.

Si King will be special guest at the Bamburgh Walled Garden opening. (Photo by Tommy Jackson/Getty Images)

“We had a vision to breathe a new flush of life into the garden, parts of which had become derelict and overgrown and to open it up into a thriving space for people to enjoy. To see it open and fully accessible for everyone is very special to see.

“We are delighted that Si will be officially opening the Garden. Si and his wonderful sidekick the late Dave Myers have been such great friends and supporters of Bamburgh over the years. It is a real privilege to have this connection. We’re proud the Garden will continue to honour this.”

Inside the garden walls an oak framed café stands on the footprint of a former glasshouse, while around it the grounds, which were previously inaccessible to the public, have been transformed by Natasha and Alex McEwen of Natasha McEwen Garden Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of plants, bulbs and trees have been planted around the grounds giving changing colours and blooms throughout the seasons.

A Sensory Garden with a seashore theme reflects the proximity of the garden to Bamburgh beach and includes native seashore plants and materials. Resin artworks created by local artist Sarah Martindale enhance the sensory experience further with shapes, shells and textures to touch and feel.

Shoals of metal fish by sculptor James Sutton are placed around the Sensory Garden. Ornamental grasses will grow up and around a sense of the fish “swimming” through the garden.

Other sensory features include raised a pebble jellyfish and starfish set into the path for adults and children alike to walk over barefoot to experience the sense of touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A labyrinth compliments the Sensory Garden. Increasingly popular in healing gardens, the classical labyrinth is a continuous path that winds in circles into a centre and out again and offers a walking path of quiet reflection and contemplation.

Large, cut stones provide seating around the garden. These represent Black Rocks Point - also called Stag Rock – the rocky outcrop at the northern end of Bamburgh beach where Bamburgh Lighthouse stands.