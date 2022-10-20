Pine, in East Wallhouses, was named in the Good Food Guide 2022’s top 20 most exciting restaurants.

The venue comes in at number 13 in the list and fought off stiff competition from eateries around the country to secure the place.

Its entry in the Good Food Guide comes hot on the heels of it achieving its first Michelin star and Michelin Green in February this year.

Cal Byerley and Ian Waller of the Pine restaurant in East Wallhouses.

Pine offers a seasonal tasting menu made with local ingredients for £120 per person, which currently features items such as ‘mushrooms from under the Tyne Bridge’, the ‘sugar kelp dumpling, mussel, and orange geranium’. And for dessert, diners can enjoy the ‘chicory root tart with sea buckthorn and charred meringue’.

A vegetarian menu is also available, and diners can also sample an £85 wine flight designed by an in-house sommelier.

The announcement was made at a reception in London on Monday.

Chef patron Cal Byerley and co-owner and front of house manager Sian Buchan said: “It has not really sunk in. This year has just been beyond belief.

“Being featured alongside the likes of L’Enclume, Ynyshir, Moor Hall and Raby Hunt is amazing.

“Being listed at 13 is mega news for us, especially as we didn’t expect to feature in The Guide at this level.