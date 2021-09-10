LifestyleBest rated restaurants in Northumberland according to Google. 24 of the best restaurants in Northumberland according to Google ratingsNorthumberland is blessed with so many excellent places to eat.By Ian SmithFriday, 10th September 2021, 8:54 am But where to choose?Here are 24 of the best restaurants in Northumberland according to Google ratings.1. PinePine, Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, near Matfen, has a 5.0 rating.Photo: Google Photo Sales2. Running FoxThe Running Fox at Shilbottle has a 4.9 rating.Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales3. The Sand BarThe Sand Bar in Amble has a 4.9 rating.Photo: Google Photo Sales4. Little MexicoLittle Mexico in Hexham has a 4.9 rating.Photo: Google Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 6