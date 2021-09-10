Best rated restaurants in Northumberland according to Google.

24 of the best restaurants in Northumberland according to Google ratings

Northumberland is blessed with so many excellent places to eat.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:54 am

But where to choose?

Here are 24 of the best restaurants in Northumberland according to Google ratings.

1. Pine

Pine, Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, near Matfen, has a 5.0 rating.

Photo: Google

2. Running Fox

The Running Fox at Shilbottle has a 4.9 rating.

Photo: Ian Smith

3. The Sand Bar

The Sand Bar in Amble has a 4.9 rating.

Photo: Google

4. Little Mexico

Little Mexico in Hexham has a 4.9 rating.

Photo: Google

