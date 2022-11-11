Local entrepreneur Amanda Wooldridge is in the process of buying the Narrowgate property which, until recently, was home to Thai Vibe.

She said: “I’m going to turn the upper floor into a three bedroom holiday let and I was initially going to rent out the ground floor space but then I started thinking that there is a market for a more feminine bar in Alnwick.

"There is Harry’s bar which appears to be doing quite well and there’s the Dirty Bottles just along the road but there are quite a few ‘old men’s pubs’ and I thought this could offer something different.”

She continued: “I don’t like to have regrets in life and I didn’t want to see someone else give my idea a go so I’m going to give it a whirl and see how it goes.

"The aim is to get it up and running before Christmas to take advantage of the festive market.

"We know trade will fall off a cliff between January and March until more visitors start to come back in the spring.

"There isn’t that much needs to be done to the building to get it ready; it’s mainly cosmetic work.”

The venue will offer local beers and gins, as well as the usual range of cocktails.

There will be no food menu but charcuterie boards are envisaged – and perhaps a piano for some musical entertainment.

"I want to attract the female market that I’m sure is out there,” said Amanda. “There are a lot of younger ones staying at home longer than they might have done in the past and, after the past couple of years, I think a lot of people see going out and socialising as a real priority.”

It is expected that it will be open only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays depending on demand.

She is undecided on its name at the moment.