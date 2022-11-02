More than 50 small to medium sized local businesses attended the event to hear from inspirational guest speakers and digital experts.

Content Unlocked, delivered by Business Northumberland saw Justin Lockwood, of Heart Radio and Sky Sports fame, speaking with the panel of guest speakers.

Alnwick’s own Amanda Wooldridge (Squelch Wellies), along with Gemma Burdis (Kaima Cosmetics) and Rob Wood (Novo Cabelo) shared their success stories.

Host Justin Lockwood with guest speakers Amanda Wooldridge, Gemma Burdis and Rob Wood.

Covering their moving success stories, the entrepreneurs described how they have built a successful business online, reaching millions, by using innovative content ideas and celebrity endorsements, to selling on third party platforms. All achieved through social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Business Northumberland provides support to small and medium enterprises across the North East who are looking to sustain and grow their business online.

The fully funded support programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland, so there is no cost to eligible businesses when accessing the support.

After an inspiring morning, businesses got involved with workshops in the afternoon, led by Scott Goodacre and Steven Parker. Both digital specialists have been heavily involved in the Business Northumberland programme since the beginning of the programme in 2019.

Steven Parker (Causal Effect), Lucy Evermore (Business Northumberland Programme Manager) and Scott Goodacre (Scott Digital).

The workshops focused on “demystifying” social media, video marketing and how to implement the days learning into the day to day running of their business.

Business Northumberland programme manager, Lucy Evermore said “With the rise of video marketing on apps such as TikTok and the use of Instagram Reels combined with the everchanging landscape of social media, the Business Northumberland team want to ensure businesses have the skills and confidence to grow their business online and reach a wider audience.

"We wanted the day to be inspiring to businesses and to demonstrate how using online platforms can really benefit their business in the digital age.”

