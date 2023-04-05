For the fifth year in a row live entertainment will be provided outside The Harbour View for people waiting in line, a process that has taken an hour in previous years.

This year the services of a musician playing hits from the 50s up to the present day on guitar will be employed between noon and 3pm.

Manager Waseem Mir said: “It is our busiest day of the year and my staff are all geared up to getting the queues down as fast as possible.

“I have ordered around three times our normal quantity of prime Icelandic Cod and extra potatoes to meet the demand.

“We will also allocate each deep fryer to takeaway meals meaning that the restaurant will be closed during the weekend.”

Entertainment in the past has included magicians, face painting, and balloon animal making.

For the first time this year’s waiting crowds will be able to make requests from singer Stephen Wilson’s repertoire.

Waseem added: “We know people travel far and wide for our fish and chips and I would also like to ask people coming by car to park considerately.

“We are open long hours and there will be enough fish and chips for everyone.”

The Harbour View’s sit-in restaurant will be closed so that all of its fryers can focus on takeaway orders.

