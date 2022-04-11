Northumberland musician to entertain people in mammoth fish and chip shop queue

The award-winning Harbour View takeaway in Seaton Sluice is so popular, customers can face waits of up to an hour in the run-up to Easter.

But this year, in a bid to help pass the time, manager Waseem Mir has roped in singer and cellist Laura Victoria to perform traditional folk songs and some of her own work to entertain the queue.

Laura is due to play the prestigious Lindisfarne Festival this summer and has played Cambridge Folk Festival and Sidmouth Folk Week. Her albums have also been widely reviewed in the UK folk press and played on indie and local BBC radio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The queue for Harbour View in Seaton Sluice last Good Friday.

In previous years, Waseem has hired magicians, balloon animal makers and face painters to entertain people in his Good Friday takeaway queue.

Laura said: "I love singing traditional folk songs from Northumberland, especially if they're about the sea because I love the Northumbrian coast. I am looking forward to putting these into context at the Good Friday appearance and entertaining everyone in the queue.”

The musician is originally from Northumberland and recently returned to the North East. She studied folk and traditional music at Newcastle University and as well as performing, works as a vocal coach and choir leader.

To ensure no one in the queue is left disappointed, Waseem is ordering around three times his normal quantity of prime Icelandic cod and extra potatoes to meet demand.

The Harbour View takeaway and restaurant in Seaton Sluice attracts customers from far and wide.

And to keep the waits as short as possible, each deep fryer will be allocated to takeaway meals.

The restaurant will therefore be closed over the Easter weekend.

Waseem added: “It’s going to be busy as usual this Good Friday, and I hope people enjoy Laura’s talent as well as our food.

"I’d also like to ask people coming by car to park considerately. We are open long hours and there will be enough fish and chips for everyone.”

Talented musician Laura Victoria will entertain people in the queue for the Harbour View this Friday.