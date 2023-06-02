From Hobgoblin Fingers to Troll Snot ice cream, the Duchess of Northumberland’s creative flair for detail inspired her to team up with a host of local confectioners and caterers to create the spellbinding menu on offer at the new visitor attraction.

Local businesses including award-winning ice cream maker Ciccarelli, the Canny Candy Gadgies and The Treehouse restaurant are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artisan Gingerbread, Troll, Hot Chocolate and Fairy Dust fudge have all been created by the Canny Candy Gadgies, along with jars of small lollies.

Bespoke ice cream at Lilidorei.

Canny Candy Gadgies founder David Richardson said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we were invited to be involved in a project such as this.

"We have created exclusive brand new recipes especially and ones that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. It’s lovely that The Duchess has kept it local and supporting small businesses.”

Three branded ice cream bikes also circle Lilidorei offering exclusive flavours including Troll Snot ice cream (sour apple with a gummy ripple) and Fairy Dust ice cream (raspberry ripple with hidden popping candy).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess said: “We are delighted to be working with some of the best suppliers in the region and are excited about what they have created exclusively for us. The menu has been inspired by what we believe the Lilidoreians like to eat but adapted to suit their human guests.”

The Canny Candy Gadgies fudge for Lilidorei.

Hot food and beverages are also available at the Groggery which has been designed like a Christmas market stall serving hot food and beverages, offering Troll Fingers (sausages) cooked on a Swing Grill BBQ, whilst the ‘Snots and Lollies’ section of the gift shop display an array of flavourful fun, consisting of dwarf diamonds, baby reindeer poop, elf tights, blue tongue turners and Squiffle whips, specially branded lollipops and chocolate bars.

Of course, there is something for the big kids too, with fresh ‘magical’ muffins baked daily on site in the cupcake-shaped café for parents to relax in as their children play.