Lilidorei play village at The Alnwick Garden is opened by the Duchess of Northumberland

A magical children’s play park, the largest of its kind in the world, has opened at the Alnwick Garden.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Lilidorei was conceived by the Duchess of Northumberland and has received funding from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

The £15m project has created 50 new jobs and will be an all year round destination for the region.

The attraction is set around three towers aligned to a mythical theme conceived as part of an Elf Kingdom.

Visitors will be able to explore adventure pathways, catwalks and tunnel slides, as well as a range of roofed and elevated structures.

The play area is imaginative, complex and dynamic, aiming to challenge children and adults alike, inspiring them as they investigate and have fun.

Take a closer look with these 21 pictures.

Newcastle United players Nick Pope and Dan Burn with Alnwick Garden trustees at the opening of the Lilidorei play village.

1. Newcastle players

Newcastle United players Nick Pope and Dan Burn with Alnwick Garden trustees at the opening of the Lilidorei play village. Photo: Jane Coltman

Pupils from St Michael's Primary School in Alnwick.

2. St Michael's

Pupils from St Michael's Primary School in Alnwick. Photo: Jane Coltman

Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson tests one of the slides.

3. Mayor

Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson tests one of the slides. Photo: Jane Coltman

The Duchess of Northumberland at Lilidorei.

4. Duchess

The Duchess of Northumberland at Lilidorei. Photo: Jane Coltman

