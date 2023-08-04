Dilshad Tandoori, on Ashington Drive, was named the best takeaway in the North East at the ceremony in Manchester.

Raju Ahmed, who owns the takeaway with his brother-in-law Kamal Bari, said: "We feel it is a privilege to win best takeaway of the year for the second time in a row.

“A massive thank you to all our customers who have nominated Dilshad and have felt that we deserve this prestigious award.

Dilshad co-owners Raju Ahmed and Kamal Bari collect the award. (Photo by Dilshad)

“It is a huge credit to our hardworking and dedicated brigade who thrive in only providing the finest dishes for our customers.

“Our friends and family play a crucial part in the success of Dilshad. Without their love and support, we could not have accomplished this victory.”