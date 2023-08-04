News you can trust since 1854
Indian takeaway in Stakeford wins big at 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards

A Stakeford takeaway has been named as one of the North East’s best at the 2023 Asian Restaurant Awards.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Dilshad Tandoori, on Ashington Drive, was named the best takeaway in the North East at the ceremony in Manchester.

Raju Ahmed, who owns the takeaway with his brother-in-law Kamal Bari, said: "We feel it is a privilege to win best takeaway of the year for the second time in a row.

“A massive thank you to all our customers who have nominated Dilshad and have felt that we deserve this prestigious award.

Dilshad co-owners Raju Ahmed and Kamal Bari collect the award. (Photo by Dilshad)Dilshad co-owners Raju Ahmed and Kamal Bari collect the award. (Photo by Dilshad)
“It is a huge credit to our hardworking and dedicated brigade who thrive in only providing the finest dishes for our customers.

“Our friends and family play a crucial part in the success of Dilshad. Without their love and support, we could not have accomplished this victory.”

The takeaway, which first opened in 2001, has now won the award two years in a row following two wins at the 2021 English Curry Awards.

