Dhamaka, located at the Brockwell Centre, only opened last autumn, but was picked by the judges for the national prize.

The restaurant was nominated by customers and selected for the finals, held yesterday in Manchester, by a panel of judges.

Co-owner Abdul Salam said: “It is an honour to bring this award back to Cramlington.

The Dhamaka team collecting the award. (Photo by Dhamaka)

“We cannot thank our friends in Cramlington enough for welcoming us over the past year, and nominating us for this award”

Co-owner Abdul Muhit, who also owns Morpeth Tandoori, added: “After 40 years in Northumberland I can say from the bottom of my heart that this would not be possible without the amazing community we have in the area.