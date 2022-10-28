Grays Cafe Bar, based at 60b Front Street West, Bedlington, was given a one-star rating after being assessed on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

And a takeaway in Berwick has not fared much better.

Lock Stock 'n' Burgers, at 6-7 Golden Square, has been awarded a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after being checked on September 21.

Food hygiene ratings are issued by the FSA.

Hygiene inspectors visit eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

A one-star rating means major improvements are necessary, and a two-star means some improvement is necessary.

Venues in Ashington and Blyth have fared better, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lock, Stock n Burgers in Berwick has been handed a two-out-of-five hygiene rating.

The Conchie Public House, at 79-85 North Seaton Road, Ashington, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after being assessed on October 18.

And Big Bite Pizza, a takeaway at 19 Newcastle Road, Blyth, was also given a score of five after being inspected on October 12.