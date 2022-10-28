Food hygiene ratings: Northumberland cafe bar given grim ONE-STAR rating, and takeaway is given a two
A Northumberland cafe bar has been ordered to improve its food hygiene standards.
Grays Cafe Bar, based at 60b Front Street West, Bedlington, was given a one-star rating after being assessed on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
And a takeaway in Berwick has not fared much better.
Lock Stock 'n' Burgers, at 6-7 Golden Square, has been awarded a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after being checked on September 21.
Hygiene inspectors visit eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.
A one-star rating means major improvements are necessary, and a two-star means some improvement is necessary.
Venues in Ashington and Blyth have fared better, however.
The Conchie Public House, at 79-85 North Seaton Road, Ashington, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after being assessed on October 18.
And Big Bite Pizza, a takeaway at 19 Newcastle Road, Blyth, was also given a score of five after being inspected on October 12.
Overall in the county, of Northumberland's 634 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 557 (88%) have scores of five and just one has a zero rating.