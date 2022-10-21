A Food Standards Agency rating sticker, which is supposed to be displayed prominently so customers can see it.

Which is why the local authority routinely checks hygiene levels in outlets which sell food. And this week new ratings have been awarded to 23 Northumberland establishments by the the Food Standards Agency.

Here is a rundown of who has been awarded what:

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Admiral at 12 Woodhorn Road, Ashington, rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Cilantro at 19 Market Place, Hexham, rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Bonnie's at 16 Westgate, Haltwhistle, rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Luki's at 1 Stanley Terrace, Embleton, rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 7 Loaning Meadows Retail Park, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, rated on September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Deli @ The Station at A695 Riding Mill Main Road Through Village, Riding Mill, rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Magdalen Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Core Music at 14 Gilesgate, Hexham, rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Eddy's Earth at Priestpopple, Hexham, rated on September 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: One Dining - The Sarnie Shop at 64 Front Street East, Bedlington, rated on September 27

• Rated 4: Bait Box at 59 Front Street, Prudhoe, rated on September 15.

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bertram's at 19 Bridge Street, Warkworth, rated on October 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Joiners Arms at Town Close, Newton-By-The-Sea, rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Newton-By-The-Sea,rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Milecastle Inn Ltd at North Road, Haltwhistle, rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The Greys Inn at Embleton, rated on September 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: The Waterford Lodge at Castle Square, Morpeth, rated on September 15.

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Holywell Pizza & Fast Food at Holywell, rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Morpeth Road, Ashington, rated on October 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: High Pit Fisheries at High Pit Road, Cramlington, rated on October 7

• Rated 5: The Front Fish & Chips Ltd at 104 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Little Buffet Car at Slaggyford, rated on October 3