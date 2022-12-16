News you can trust since 1854
Felton pub launches three course menu for dogs

A menu containing delights such as smoked salmon and parsley ice cream, beef dripping ice cream and crispy pig skin is now on offer at a Northumberland pub with rooms.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 1:25pm

But the offerings are not the result of experimental cooking by the chef at Felton’s Northumberland Arms – they are part of a three-course tasting menu being offered to four legged friends.

The award-winning bar and restaurant is known for being dog friendly and has now gone one step further, with its Doggie Delights menu which has a range of starters, main courses and desserts.

Along with the bowl of pig skins, hungry hounds can tuck into carrot sticks and pea’mutt’ butter or ham and pease pudding bowl to start.

Coby with his sausage and mash.
Main course offerings include sausage, mash, peas and gravy or fish, broccoli and rice with a sliced rump steak also available to those dogs with a real taste for fine dining.

Along with the two unique ice creams, desserts also include sliced apple with pea”mutt” butter for canines who prefer a fruity finish.

Stuart Young, owner of The Northumberland Arms, said the dishes were going down a treat.

“We are a really dog friendly venue with a number of pet friendly rooms,” he said.

“At this time of year when people like to get out and about and celebrate the festive season, it seemed a great opportunity to offer a Christmas menu tailored to the food that dogs will love and which are also completely suitable for them to eat.”

Items on the menu start from £2 with the most expensive – the sliced 8 oz rump steak – on offer at £12.

