A planning application has been lodged on behalf of The Northumberland Arms at Felton.

The Northumberland Pub Company wants to build a first floor extension to provide an additional en-suite bedroom and store room, with the ground floor rear extension to provide a covered goods reception area.

The Northumberland Arms in Felton.

A planning report by Dunwoodie Architects states: ‘At first floor a flat roof of timber decking and felt sits above the restaurant kitchen and toilet areas and between two of the hotel’s six bedrooms (St Michael’s Church and New Moor Tower).

"It is proposed that a new bedroom with en-suite bathroom and store room is inserted into this space together with a new roof deck and balustrading.”

The Grade II listed property was built in the 1820s by Hugh Percy, the 3rd Duke of Northumberland, as a coaching inn (with adjoining coach house, stables and yard facilities behind) for visitors to his home at nearby Alnwick Castle.

The report adds: “The proposal is very low-impact and completely hidden from the public view of The Peth to the north-west or the heavily wooded neighbouring properties to the south-east.

"The proposal is subservient to the principal volume of the existing building and will contribute to the history of incremental development of the site.”

In 2013 the premises underwent a full refurbishment to bring its bar, restaurant and guest rooms up to modern standards

