The Blackbird at Ponteland and The Northumberland Arms at Felton near Alnwick have both once again been awarded Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, given out on the basis of top quality reviews from visitors.

And that’s good news yet again for the North East leisure group which continues to receive accolades.

Both venues have consistently received high praise from customers about their experience, with recent reviews for The Blackbird including comments such as “food was beautiful” “lovely atmosphere” and “service, quality and quantity deserves 5.5.”

The Northumberland Arms in Felton.

The Northumberland Arms also gets overwhelmingly positive comments including “food was lovely” “service is first class” and “very pleasant atmosphere and staff.”

This is the latest in a long line of awards for both venues, with The Blackbird named North East Pub of the Year in the North East Tourism Awards in March and the Northumberland Arms also receiving Travellers’ Choice Awards in the past two years.

Both venues are popular with locals and visitors to the North East.

The Northumberland Arms, a former coaching inn built in the 1820s, has received a £70,000 refurbishment since it was acquired by the company just before the Covid pandemic began. It now offers a seasonal menu and six individually-styled bedrooms.

The Blackbird Inn in Ponteland.

The Blackbird, meanwhile, recently launched a new menu which pledged to cater for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan diners.

Stuart Young, owner of the Northumberland Pub Company, is thrilled with the fact both venues have been singled out.

“It’s fantastic that both The Northumberland Arms and The Blackbird have received these awards because they are as a result of comment by the people who matter – our customers,” he said.

“It’s very important to us that we continue to maintain our high standards at both venues and we are thrilled that this has been recognised in this way.

“We want to really thank the customers at both venues who have posted such glowing reviews and helped us win this award yet again.”