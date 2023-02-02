Toon fans Dan Turnbull, Alex Daley and Alan Hall from Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall wanted to create a range of dishes to cook up ahead of the Carabao Cup Final.

Dan said: “We thought it would be good to create a special breakfast for the final, the perfect way for the Toon to start the day.

"What better than The Geordie Banger, Black & White Lorne Sausage and Black & White Striped Pudding.”

Turnbull's butchers Dan Turnbull, Alan Hall and Alex Daley.

But then they decided to let their creativity run wild and created a menu of eight black and white themed dishes.

The menu launches this weekend and includes The Toon Truffle, The ‘Broono’ Burger, The Geordie Banger, BotmanBerg, Black & White Lorne Sausage, The Wembley Wellington and ‘Eddie Howe’s Black n White Chicken’.

Alex, a huge Bruno Guimaraes fan, came up with the idea of the ‘Broono’ burger.

"It’s a class act just like Bruno,” said Alex, ‘It’s a stylish yet simple beef burger flavoured with Newcastle Brown Ale.”

The Newcastle United themed breakfast menu.

Dan is particularly proud of his take on Battenberg.

“The BotmanBerg is pork fillet layered with black and white pudding and wrapped in bacon to look like battenberg,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Alan has created the Wembley Wellington, a classic take on a classic dish with strips of beef steak, seasoned with a garlic oil, combined with a mushroom sauce and encased it in a black and white striped top of puff pastry.

The dishes are on sale now in the Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall and will remain on the menu through to the final against Manchester United on February 26.

The butchers have picked up numerous trophies over the years and this month are hoping that the Magpies can do the same.

Dan, a sixth generation butcher at the family firm, is currently short listed as a top three finalist in the British Game Awards and Alex’s Geordie Banger picked up the prestigious Smithfield Sausage Diamond Award a few years ago.