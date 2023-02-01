Volodmyr Belei, known as Vova, moved to Rothbury with his family in November, and is staying with a sponsor in the town.

He has now started a job at Green’s training to be a qualified butcher.

The 36-year-old said: “I like the job. England is an amazing country.

Vova moved to Rothbury last year.

“People are friendly and they helped me to learn the language and profession.”

Vova says his family lived underground for 40 days before fleeing the war.

In Ukraine he worked at a paint factory. His host family put him forward for the butcher apprenticeship after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

Chris Green, owner of the butcher’s shop, said: “He has been here just over a week now. Obviously there are a few communication problems, but he is a good worker.

“I think it is very important that we help these people.

“He had a really rough time in Ukraine. The things he has told me, it is upsetting.”

Chris is the fourth generation to run the butcher’s shop, which has been open since 1888.

He says the meat industry is having trouble finding staff at the moment, and that Vova has helpfully “filled in a gap” where they were struggling to recruit.

Chris added: “Whether he stays in this country, goes back to Ukraine, or goes elsewhere in the world he will always have the skill, which he is keen to learn.

“I knew he had a tough time. I wanted to give him a chance.

