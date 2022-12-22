Stotties are a North East delicacy.

And they are, without a doubt, one of the region’s greatest creations.

So it is no surprise that there are lots of great breakfast spots in Northumberland with stotties on the menu.

Whether you like sausage, bacon, or something else in yours, stopping by a cafe for a breakfast stottie is a great way to start the day on a high.

Here are 15 cafes in the county which serve stotties, all of which have rankings of 4.5 stars or higher on Google.

1. The Running Fox, Shilbottle 4.9 stars on Google from 547 reviews. Photo: Bob P via Google

2. Seaglass Eatery, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea 4.9 stars on Google from 76 reviews. Photo: Odyssey19877649965 via Tripadvisor

3. Caffe Bertorelli, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea 4.5 stars on Google from 718 reviews. Photo: Google

4. Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery, Alnwick 4.8 stars on Google from 362 reviews. Photo: Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery via Google