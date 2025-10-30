The National Trust has placed protective netting to form a cage over the stump of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree to safeguard its natural regrowth.

Visitors have been leaving stones, tokens, and other tributes on and around the stump as a way of honouring its memory since it was illegally felled in September 2023.

While both the National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority understand this sentiment, they are asking that people refrain from trying to climb onto the protective fence or trying to place items on the stump or surrounding soil so it has the best opportunity to regenerate.

Anyone wishing to get up close to the Sycamore Gap tree can visit The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, where the largest section of the tree is on permanent display.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, said: “Since the loss of the tree, we’ve been deeply moved by the public’s response. Shoots have emerged from the stump, offering hope for the future.

"However, this regrowth is extremely fragile. Every step on the soil or contact with the stump risks damaging the tree’s chance of recovery. The fence and netting are in place for a vital reason: to give nature the space and protection it needs to heal.”

Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority, added: “The regeneration of the stump offers hope to many people, and it has been uplifting to see the tree defiantly growing despite the trauma it endured.

"To give it the best chance of survival and growth, we ask visitors to respect the protective measures in place. This is a moment for patience and care, allowing nature to do what it does best.”

The shoots which were growing earlier this year have now lost their leaves as we head into the autumn period. The stump will be dormant over winter with shoots hopefully reappearing again next spring.

It is expected that a larger enclosure will be needed before spring as many shoots have reached the existing fence, meaning more space around the tree is needed.

Also this winter, planting will begin for the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ saplings gifted by the National Trust to communities around the UK last year. All are in publicly accessible spaces, which have emotional connections with people and communities.